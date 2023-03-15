LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started an investigation into an ammonia leak that occurred on Sunday, March 12 at Kunzler’s Meats in Lancaster.

According to HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, the area affected involved those within half a mile of Kunzler Meats on Manor Street after a smell was reported in the area.

The leak was contained before noon and a shelter-in-place that was in effect starting on Sunday morning was lifted at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

According to the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, first responders returned to Kunzler on Tuesday, March 14 around 7:40 p.m. for a reported odor of ammonia. The area was cleared with no danger to the public less than two hours later.

LNP reports a second leak was discovered on Tuesday night that was determined to not be as serious.

The case was opened on Monday, March 13 and according to OSHA, the company does have an OSHA inspection history from 2018 until 2023. That report can be seen by clicking here.

According to OSHA, Kunzler has faced multiple violations in recent years for multiple amputation injuries between 2018 and 2019, a 2020 “hazardous energy” investigation, and a 2021 settlement for “general requirements for all machines.”

OSHA has also told abc27 that it has up to six months to complete its investigation regarding the ammonia incident.