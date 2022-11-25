LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season.

According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.

This ice-skating rink will be located at 142 Park City Center in Lancaster and will share the parking lot right outside of the indoor holiday market in the former Bon Ton retail space.

There will be weekly events at the rink such as Free Movie Nights on Wednesdays with bottomless bags of popcorn, Saturday Night Socials, Thank You Thursdays for Lancaster County residents, and more.

The rink will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be expanded holiday hours and hours can be impacted by the weather.

A single general admission ticket will cost you $12, with $10 skate rentals plus taxes and fees, from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2. All other times of the year the tickets will cost $10, and the skate rental will be $8.

You can make reservations to skate here. There are skate-sharpening services on site.

“Working with great partners like Brookfield Properties and Discover Lancaster has made it

possible to bring our ice-skating rink experience to Lancaster this season,” said Jon Schaffer,

President of Flight Entertainment. “We are thrilled to bring our family-friendly concept to the

Park City Center Shopping Mall and hope to make this a staple winter attraction for years to

come.”