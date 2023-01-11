LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The day after a fire destroyed the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn, the owners say they hope to rebuild.

On Wednesday, the lot was full of piles of rubble where the restaurant once stood. One of the owners has said they are working with their insurance company to figure out what is next for the property, the business, and their employees.

Pennsylvania State Police said fire marshalls continue to investigate but have ruled the cause of the fire marshalls continue to investigate but they have ruled it accidental.

Damages are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.