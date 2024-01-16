(WHTM) — After an unannounced Pennsylvania Department of Health inspection at Lancaster General Hospital found several violations of state health codes, abc27 worked to learn more about the investigation and get a more detailed response from the hospital.

A state DOH report found that LGH did not provide appropriate sterile equipment supplies. That led to surgeries being postponed or delayed. The report also alleges some staff were not wearing masks in operating rooms.

How serious are these findings, and how common are these investigations? The Department of Health said it cannot comment on any specific investigation. The department said it conducts annual surveys to make sure hospitals are following state regulations.

A complaint can also prompt an investigation. A spokesperson said in a statement, “The department takes complaints seriously and investigates complaints as they are reported through a survey investigation in order to protect patients and families, keep hospitals accountable, and help to prevent any potential occurrences in the future. “

In a statement Monday, and LGH spokesperson said in part, “Our plan of correction demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve the reliability and safety of our processes.”

Many of the steps in that plan have already been completed, but some are expected to be completed by the end of the month, including re-educating staff on how to handle contaminated equipment and revising surgical attire policies.

abc27 reached out to LGH For more detail on those remaining steps and where in the process of completing them they are but did not hear back.

abc27 is still working to find out what prompted the November 21, 2023 investigation that led to these findings.