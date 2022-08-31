MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket.

According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 265 West Street. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off that was sold is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million dollars.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.