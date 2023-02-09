LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around 7:18 p.m., members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, Lancaster Station reported to 4 Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township, Lancaster County, after receiving a report that two dogs had been shot.

The owner of the dogs told police that her two dogs were out in the yard when she heard multiple gunshots, police say.

According to police, after investigating herself, the owner found that one of her dogs was dead in the yard. Her other dog was transported to the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties (PETS) facility in Lancaster City. The dog survived and is receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation is currently ongoing regarding the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650.