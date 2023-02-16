LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Lancaster are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a tractor trailer that left one person dead.

According to PSP, on Feb. 8 at around 5:30 p.m. 61-year-old Mark Slabodjian was driving on the Lancaster Pike, Schoolhouse Road, in Lancaster County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Slabodjian’s vehicle crossed over the center line, putting him in the other lane of traffic.

Police say that Slabodjian was struck by a tractor trailer after crossing the center line. Slabodjian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

There is no word if the driver of the tractor trailer sustained any injuries.

PSP Lancaster are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.