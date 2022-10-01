LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.

Melinger is operating a black color 2002 Chrysler 300 sedan bearing Pennsylvania registration LYZ-1420. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Mellinger is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Lancaster at 717-299-7650.