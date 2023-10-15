LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The war in Israel and Gaza has struck intense emotion here in the U.S.

In Lancaster, a protest for Palestinians took place on Sunday at Penn Square and one midstate Palestinian American, says she just wants their voices to be heard.

Suad Sadek, a Lancaster community member said, “We shouldn’t have to call out the inhumanity of it but we have to because too many people are letting it happen blindly and I think this is us raising our voice for those who can’t.”

The rally began at 3 p.m. on Sunday.