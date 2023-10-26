LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A survivor of a mass shooting is speaking at Elizabethtown College Thursday night.

David Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 when a former student came in and killed 17 people.

Since then, Hogg has become a well-known gun control activist.

“It’s exhausting to see this happen over and over again,” Hogg said. “I think about the families that are never going to be the same, I think about the families that are still not the same after what happened in Parkland that are forever changed and harmed. What happens with gun violence in America is not something you heal from completely, it is a scar that is left there permanently and is left on each and every one of these families.”

According to the gun violence archive, there have been 565 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.