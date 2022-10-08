WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County has died after being struck by a vehicle during a police incident on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, police were dispatched at 11:20 a.m for a verbal domestic incident between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville, Lancaster County.

There was active protection from abuse (PFA) order involving the two individuals and active arrest warrants for the man involved, according to the release.

The caller reported that after the verbal altercation, the man left in the woman’s vehicle with their two-year-old child. The PFA order stated that the woman was to have custody of the child. Additional information obtained by officers led them to be concerned about the man’s well-being, the district attorney’s office noted.

The district attorney’s office states that soon after, officers began a search for the man and the vehicle involved. They released the information to surrounding agencies, and contacted the state and other local police for assistance. The vehicle was then found at 2:05 p.m. in a nearby jurisdiction and was unoccupied.

The district attorney’s office stated that at about 3:42 p.m., the child was reportedly brought back to the mother, and officers responded to the home to check on the condition of the child.

At around 4 p.m., officers received information that the man was in the area of Route 462 and Hempland Road. The officers responded to the area to serve the man with his outstanding warrants, to address the earlier incident of the verbal domestic dispute and the taking of a vehicle that was not registered to him, the district attorney’s office noted. Officers at this time were still concerned for the man’s wellbeing.

While in the area, officers were alerted to a man that had been running along businesses in that area. When officers gained sight of the man, he was running close to the guide rail of Route 30 eastbound, to a rear of a business in the 3700 block of Hempland Raod.

The release said that as officers entered the parking lot, the man jumped over the guide rail, and ran into traffic. He was then struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle. Police closed Rt. 30 Eastbound in the area of 3700 Hempland Road for approximately three hours.

Lancaster County Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting the traffic crash investigation.

The reason the man was running in this area after returning the child is unclear. He was reported to be running on a business property prior to police seeing or approaching him.

The name of the man is not being released at this time, the district attorney’s office noted. The investigation is ongoing and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is assisting West Hempfield Township police at this time.