LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced its January Community blood drives.

The drives will be offered every week at different locations throughout the county and the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is donated will remain within Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.

To donate blood, individuals must be in good health (meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days), at least 16 years old with parental consent, and no older than 79. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors should also be well-hydrated and eat a substantial meal no more than four hours before donating. They will also need to bring a form of ID.

Penn Medicine is encouraging donors to make appointments at our Blood Drive locations, by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online.

Appointments at the Blood Donor Center, located at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster can also be made by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

January 2024 blood drives dates and locations:

  • 1/2         Tues      1pm-6pm             LGH James St. 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke St. Lancaster
  • 1/3         Wed       2pm-7pm             Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant Street, Gordonville
  • 1/4         Thurs    2pm-7pm             Strasburg Borough Police Dept., 145 Precision Avenue, Strasburg
  • 1/9         Tue        2pm-7pm             New Danville Fire Company, 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster
  • 1/10       Wed       2pm-7pm             Quarryville Police Dept., 300 St Catherine Street, Quarryville
  • 1/11       Thurs    2pm-8pm             Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main Street, Leola
  • 1/16       Tues      2pm-7pm             Providence Township, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence
  • 1/17       Wed       11am-4pm           Southern Market, 100 S. Queen Street, Lancaster
  • 1/18       Thurs    2pm-7pm             Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster
  • 1/23       Tues      2pm-7pm             Faith Church Quarryville, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
  • 1/24       Wed       2pm-8pm             Intercourse Fire Company, 10 N. Hollander Road, Intercourse
  • 1/25       Thurs    2pm-7pm             Lancaster City Bureau of Police, 39 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster
  • 1/30       Tues      2pm-7pm             West Earl Township Police Dept., 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown
  • 1/31       Wed       2pm-8pm             White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center hours:

Monday: 10:00 am to 7:30 pm

Tuesday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm