LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster has announced it will be sponsoring blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County during the month of July. Blood that is donated will stay in Lancaster County to benefit the community.
In order to donate blood, Penn Medicine says that donors must be in good health, free from cold, flu, and nausea symptoms for at least three days, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You should be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating and bring a form of ID.
Below is a list of dates, times, and locations of the blood drives for the month of July.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Thursday, July 6
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster
|Tuesday, July 11
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville
|Wednesday, July 12
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon
|Wednesday, July 19
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant Street, Gordonville
|Thursday, July 20
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster
|Tuesday, July 25
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oromo Evangelical Church, 6020 Lemon Street, East Petersburg
|Wednesday, July 26
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse
|Thursday, July 27
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Bareville Fire Company, 211 East Main Street, Leola
Appointments are encouraged and will receive priority according to Penn Medicine.
To make an appointment, you are asked to call 717-544-0170, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood and click the local Blood Drive Events tab.