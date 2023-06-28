LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster has announced it will be sponsoring blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County during the month of July. Blood that is donated will stay in Lancaster County to benefit the community.

In order to donate blood, Penn Medicine says that donors must be in good health, free from cold, flu, and nausea symptoms for at least three days, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You should be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating and bring a form of ID.

Below is a list of dates, times, and locations of the blood drives for the month of July.

Date Time Location Thursday, July 6 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster Tuesday, July 11 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville Wednesday, July 12 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon Wednesday, July 19 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant Street, Gordonville Thursday, July 20 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster Tuesday, July 25 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oromo Evangelical Church, 6020 Lemon Street, East Petersburg Wednesday, July 26 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse Thursday, July 27 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bareville Fire Company, 211 East Main Street, Leola Courtesy of Penn Medicine.

Appointments are encouraged and will receive priority according to Penn Medicine.

To make an appointment, you are asked to call 717-544-0170, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood and click the local Blood Drive Events tab.