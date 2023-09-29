LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center will be holding community blood drives throughout October in Lancaster County.

The drives will be held every week at various locations throughout the county including Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood donated at the community drives will remain in Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.

Eligible blood donors must be in good health, meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days, and between 16 years of age (with parental consent) and 79 years of age. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds, be well-hydrated, and eat a substantial meal within four hours before donating.

Donors will also need to bring a form of ID.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments at the hospital’s blood drive locations by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online at lghblooddonors.org/donorportal/.

Individuals can also make appointments at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center, located at the Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

Donors will also receive a thank-you gift.

October 2023 Blood Drives Dates and Locations:

10/3 Tues. 7 AM – 2 PM LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster

10/4 Wed. 10 AM – 3 PM Messick’s Equipment, 1475 Strickler Road, Mount Joy

10/5 Thurs. 2 PM – 7 PM Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

10/10 Tues. 2 PM – 7 PM Bird in Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird in Hand

10/11 Wed. 2 PM – 7 PM Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Road, Witmer

10/12 Thurs. 2 PM – 7 PM Alliance Church, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown

10/17 Tues. 2 PM – 7 PM Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz

10/18 Wed. 2 PM – 8 PM Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway, East Kinzer

10/19 Thurs. 2 PM – 8 PM Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

10/24 Tues. 12 PM – 6 PM Integrity Pools and Spa, 168 Airport Road, Lititz

10/25 Wed. 12 PM – 5 PM LGH Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street

10/26 Thurs. 1 PM – 6 PM Faulkner Chevrolet of Lancaster, 2000 Bennet Ave., Lancaster

10/31 Tues. 9 AM – 3 PM TEC Centro West, 57 Laurel Street, Lancaster

