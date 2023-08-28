LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTYM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced their community blood drivers for September.

To be able to donate, people must be in good health and free from flu, cold, or nausea symptoms for at least three days. Donors must be between the ages of 16 (with parental consent) and 79 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be well-hydrated. Donors are also asked to eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ID will also be needed and appointments are encouraged, which can be done by clicking here or by calling 717-544-0170.

Below are the dates and locations where the blood drives will be held.