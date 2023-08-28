LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTYM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced their community blood drivers for September.
To be able to donate, people must be in good health and free from flu, cold, or nausea symptoms for at least three days. Donors must be between the ages of 16 (with parental consent) and 79 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be well-hydrated. Donors are also asked to eat a substantial meal within four hours of donating.
ID will also be needed and appointments are encouraged, which can be done by clicking here or by calling 717-544-0170.
Below are the dates and locations where the blood drives will be held.
- 9/5 Tue 2 pm-7pm LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster
- 9/6 Wed 2pm-8pm Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon
- 9/7 Thurs 1pm-6pm Lancaster Elks Lodge #314, 219 Duke Street, Lancaster
- 9/12 Tue 9am-3pm LGH Mill Building, 26 North Cedar Street, Lititz
- 9/19 Tue 2pm-7pm Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
- 9/20 Wed 2pm-8pm Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse
- 9/21 Thurs 2pm-8pm Bareville Fire Company, 211 East Main Street, Leola
- 9/26 Tue 2pm-7pm Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence
- 9/29 Fri 9am-3pm Southern Market, 100 S. Queen Street, Lancaster