LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People of all ages came together on Saturday to take part in an event that featured adaptive sports and recreational fun.
Penn State Health held its Rec Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster County.
Activities included adaptive sports such as cycling, tennis, field hockey, and soccer, were showcased at the event as well as wheelchair sports, such as basketball and fencing.
Attendees also got to learn about service dogs and driving programs.