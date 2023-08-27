LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People of all ages came together on Saturday to take part in an event that featured adaptive sports and recreational fun.

Penn State Health held its Rec Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster County.

Activities included adaptive sports such as cycling, tennis, field hockey, and soccer, were showcased at the event as well as wheelchair sports, such as basketball and fencing.

Dr. Thiru Annaswamy, chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, tries his hand at wheelchair rugby during Penn State Health RecFest 2023 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

The Penn State Nittany Lion plays tennis during Penn State Health RecFest 2023 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Lizzy Rudy, 8, participates in wheelchair basketball drills during Penn State Health RecFest 2023 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Sports including wheelchair rugby were played at Penn State Health RecFest 2023 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Attendees also got to learn about service dogs and driving programs.