LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lancaster Medical Center will give residents in this growing community expanded access to Penn State Health’s primary, specialty, and acute care, as well as the advanced care and clinical trials available at the health system’s academic hub in Hershey, including the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to this brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Claire Mooney, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Lancaster Medical Center. “Our carefully selected leadership team understands the health needs of the Lancaster region and, more importantly, understands and relates to the people who live here. We are excited to provide the high-quality, compassionate

care residents want and deserve.”

The opening of Lancaster County’s newest hospital marks another step in the Penn State Health and Highmark long-term goal of ensuring that everyone in the communities the health system serves is within 10 minutes of a Penn State Health primary care provider, 20 minutes of its specialty care services, and 30 minutes of a Penn State Health acute care hospital.

Lancaster Medical Center opened Monday with more than 500 employees. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 142 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services including a cardiac catheterization lab, and labor and delivery and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services. It is easily accessible from State Routes 283 and 772 and offers ample free parking.

