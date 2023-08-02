LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has stated that over $2.6 million in state funds will be invested into the Lancaster airport. PennDOT has said this is part of the $10 million that will be used for public use airports, so they can improve.

“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Governor Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”

The Lancaster airport will be receiving $2,650,000 in state funds so that construction can be started on a new corporate hangar.

“I’m incredibly pleased that the Lancaster Airport will receive these funds to help them with facility improvements, infrastructure preservation, and additional developments,” said Senator Ryan Aument. (R-Lancaster). “These targeted investments will not only benefit the residents of Lancaster County, but also the greater south central Pennsylvania region as a whole by providing more options for travel, more opportunities for jobs, and greater local economic impact.”

PennDOT states that a total of 10 projects statewide will be funded by the state capital Budget through the Aviation Transportation Assitance Program, which is supported by the use of bonds.