LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced it will be hosting a hiring event for job seekers to learn about temporary and permanent winter operator positions in Lancaster County.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PennDOT Lancaster County Maintenance Office located at 2105 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. Staff will be on hand to discuss current and future openings in the commonwealth for CDL operators.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Those applicants will need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiner card.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system. In addition, human resources staff will be on hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

