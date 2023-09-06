LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it will be hosting a hiring event for customer service representatives on Monday, Sept. 18.

PennDOT is looking for applicants to fill these positions and related supervisory positions in Lancaster County. Starting pay is $18.99 an hour. The event will be held at the Lancaster East Driver License Center at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On-the-spot applications and interviews will be offered to qualified applicants and staff will be available to help applicants use the electronic application system. PennDOT has stated that highly qualified applicants may receive conditional job offers on-site.

Applicants are asked to bring the information needed to complete an application and to be ready for interviews, as well as bring two forms of ID.

For more information, you are asked to email statejobs@pa.gov.