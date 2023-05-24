LANCASTER, PA. (WHTM) — A central Pennsylvania city has been named the best place to retire in the country, according to a new report.

According to US News and World Report, the Lancaster area was named the best area to retire in 2023. The report analyzes 150 metro areas in the country to find the best places to live based on the quality of life and the job market in each metro area.

The report says that it also takes into account the value of living in each metro and people’s desire to live there.

The report goes onto rank Lancaster in the following categories:

3rd in Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania

16th in Safest Places to Live

21st in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life

55th in Best Places to Live

The same report also ranked the Harrisburg-area as the best place to live in Pennsylvania and the 38th best place to live in the United States.