MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police state that a man from Philadelphia has been charged following a death investigation from 2021.

According to police, on August 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a person that was unconscious on the 40 block of Riverside Avenue. The initial reports stated that a man was allegedly acting “strange” when he arrived, then collapsed.

Police add that a co-worker called 911 and attempted CPR until EMS arrived. EMS was unable to revive the man and he was then pronounced dead.

Township police say that a search warrant was obtained to search the man’s cell phone that was found at the residence. During a review of the forensic extraction content, numerous alleged communications between the man and “D”, who has since been identified as 29-year-old Dhruve Patel, were found.

Police state that a witness said that Patel provided fentanyl that caused the death of the man.

The officer allegedly overheard a conversation involving Patel and the witness, where Patel allegedly admitted to providing the drugs that the man ingested, causing his death.

Patel’s arraignment was at MDJ Sponaugles’s office and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing was tentatively scheduled for April 3, 2023. Patel has been charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.