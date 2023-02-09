LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Nottingham man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Mark Slobodjuan of Nottingham was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike.
A tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Lancaster Pike, when Slobodjuan swerved into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the tractor-trailer, police say.
Troopers from the Lancaster Station were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township, Lancaster County around 5:21 p.m. after they received a report of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash. Slobodjuan was found deceased at the scene.