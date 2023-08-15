LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is set to kick off this weekend August 19 and 20 at the Mount Hope Estate in Manheim, Lancaster County.

This year will be the fairs 43 anniversary since its beginning in 1980. This year’s event will feature popular foods such as giant turkey legs, local beers, games and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fair will run on Saturdays and Sundays until October 29, rain or shine. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and merchants and food and beverage vendors will start closing at 7 p.m.

This year the themed weekends for the fair are the following:

Fairies & Fantasy, August 19 and 20

Pyrate Invasion, August 26 and 27

Heroes & Villains, September 2 and 3

Viking Weekend, September 9 and 10

Wizarding Weekend, September 16 and 17

Shamrocks & Shenanigans, September 23 and 24

Oktoberfest, September 30 and October 1

Time Travelers, October 7 and 8

Halloween Days & Spooky Knights I, October 14 and 15

Halloween Days & Spooky Knights II, October 21 and 22

Halloween Days & Spooky Knights III, October 28 and 29

Tickets must be purchased online. From August 19 to October 1, tickets will cost $32.95 for adults and $16.95 for children ages 5 to 11. From October 7 to October 29, tickets will cost $36.95 for adults and $18.95 for children ages 5 to 11. Admission is free with no ticket required for children 4 years-old and younger throughout the season.

Tickets are also available at a reduced price for admission after 4 p.m. More information about this pricing is available on the fair’s website. Full season fair subscriptions and 10-day flex passes are also available for purchase online.

Parking at the fair is free but games, rides, foods, beverages, and merchant wares will have additional costs.

In addition to being family-friendly the fair is also dog-friendly. Individuals who want to bring their dog need to submit the Qualified Dog Registration Form, Waiver and photo of their dog in advance and purchase a date-specific $5 “Royal Hound Ticket.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more guidelines and rules relating to dogs at the fair, click here.

Service dogs are always welcome at the site and do not require a Royal Hound Ticket or submission of the form or waiver.

More information about show schedules, cast descriptions, menus, merchant listings and admission tickets is available at PaRenFaire.com.