LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man from Lancaster County who may be at risk of harm or injury.

They searching for Darryl Palmer. Palmer is described as a 60-year-old white male described as 5’5″ tall, 150 lbs with grey hair with a grey goatee/beard, blue eyes, possibly wearing jeans, boots/shoes, flannel-patterned shirt.

Palmer was last seen in the area of the 6200 block of Main Street, Salisbury Township, Lancaster County on July 30 at 10 p.m.. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or maybe confused.

Anyone with information on Palmer is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PA State Police at Lancaster at 717-299-7650.