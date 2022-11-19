EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused.
Police are looking for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. Ullola was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road in East Cocalico Township on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 2 a.m and 2:30 a.m.
Ullola was last seen wearing a black jacket and white scarf.
Anyone with information on Ullola is back to call 911 or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.