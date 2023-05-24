LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania-based whisky distillery that is famous for its moonshine, recently opened a new location at the Lancaster Tanger Outlets.

The Chicken Hill Distillery was first founded back in 2017 and upon its establishment became Elk County’s first-ever distillery. According to their website, this Pennsylvanian distillery specializes in creating an extensive selection of corn whiskey products which include:

According to a representative of the Tanger Outlets, the new storefront will be 2,500 square feet in size and is located in suite 1245 next to Levi’s retail store.

The new Chicken Hill Distillery officially opened its doors on Tuesday, May 23. According to their website, including their newest Tanger Outlet location, there are now six Chicken Hill Distillery storefronts, which are located at:

277 Fairview Road (Kersey, Pa.)

26 Great Bear Lane (Clarington, Pa.)

8839 Route 555 (Benezette, Pa.)

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive (Gettysburg, Pa.)

3700 PA-Route 711 (Ligonier, Pa.)

The Lancaster Tanger outlets are located at 311 Stanley K Tanger Drive, and their hours of operation are Mondays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.