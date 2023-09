(WHTM) – The Ephrata Fair is the largest street fair in Pennsylvania and it continues Friday.

This year marks the 104th Ephrata Fair.

The fair showcases many agricultural events and exhibits.

Joel Latshaw, the fair president said, “Yeah, I mean we are known for being the biggest street fair. we are small-town Ephrata but you get talking to the right people about fairs and yeah we know Ephrata.”

The last day to get out to the fair is tomorrow. Midway will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m.