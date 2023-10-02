LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Lancaster police need more officers so they’re having a career open house on Oct. 11.

Chief Richard Mendez said last week they’re down 30 officers from where they should be. The open house will allow those interested to speak face-to-face with those who can tell them what the job is like.

“Come take a tour of the police station,” Community Engagement Sgt. Todd Grager said. “Talk with our officers. just have an opportunity to mix it up a little bit and really get some raw, real answers to questions you might have about the job and what it would be like to work for the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.”

There are still spots for the career open house, to register click here.