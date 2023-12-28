ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Shane Kelec, who was wanted by police for rape, is deceased after an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Joy Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The incident began around 2:51 p.m. at the 1500 block of S. Market Street with members of the US Marshal’s Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The Lancaster County DA’s office says officers fired at Kelec, 38, and that he was pronounced deceased with a firearm found near him.

On Dec. 27 Elizabethtown Police said Kelec, a registered sex offender, was wanted for rape and aggravated assault after a neighbor found the victim severely beaten on the floor.

The District Attorney’s office says the victim suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose, broken rib, subdermal hemorrhage/subdural hematoma, a head laceration that required nine stitches, and a skull fracture.

Additional information on the shooting is expected to be released at a later time and the DA’s office says they will review the incident and decide on the police’s use of force.

Elizabethtown Police, Northwest Regional Police, the US Marshals, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office were among the officials on the scene.