LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a two-vehicle crash happened in Lititz on Wednesday morning.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 772 and W. Lexington Road.

Police say a white Mazda 3 was traveling west on State Route 772 when it was struck by a red Ford Escape that traveling north on W. Lexington Rd.

Courtesy Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

The crash caused the Mazda to overturn and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Officer Nick Grecco at 717-733-0965.