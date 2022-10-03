LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 1:03 a.m.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the incident took place in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue, where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police were also told that a victim of an apparent shooting was located on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police said that officers located a man who was suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds in his lower abdomen. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the victim didn’t face any life-threatening injuries and was released later the same day from the hospital.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is advised to contact Detective Stephen Owens or the bureau at 717-735-3301.