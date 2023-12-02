LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) –A man has been charged after an early morning officer-involved shooting incident occurred in Lancaster on Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the incident began Wednesday at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue in Lancaster. Police were dispatched to a domestic incident with reports of shots being fired. The caller also noted that the man, later identified as 40-year-old Willam Oneill, had gone outside with an “AR.”

The office stated that the preliminary information that had been gathered showed that during the 911 call, the caller identified Oneill and that he had allegedly fired the weapon outside twice during the call. Responding officers heard the second shot upon arrival, according to the office.

Oneill then allegedly pointed it at the officers while being told multiple commands to drop the weapon. He was refusing to comply with officers.

The District Attorney’s Office said that body-worn camera footage of one of the officers captures Oneill walking to the front yard of the residence and raising the weapon to a shooting position.

That was when the officer gave multiple commands for Oneill to drop the weapon. Oneill failed to comply and began to move closer to the officer while raising the rifle and pointing it in the direction of the officer.

This was when shots were fired by three officers. The office stated that Oneill was hit, causing him to drop his weapon and fall to the ground. The office stated that Oneill is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Oneill:

Criminal attempted homicide

Aggravated assault

Aggravated assault against a law enforcement office

Assault of a law enforcement officer

Persons not to possess a firearm

The office notes that the review is in its preliminary stages and additional information will be released when it’s deemed appropriate. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams will review the incident and the police’s use of force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-811 and ask to speak with a detective.