LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive subject in the street on Nov. 30.

According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found an unresponsive subject in the street with apparent injuries.

Police say that Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased. The Bureau is investigating this incident as a homicide.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.