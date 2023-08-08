EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say charges are pending after a fake pipe bomb prank.

On August 3 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious package received by a resident that contained a stuffed animal that appeared to be manipulated to resemble a pipe bomb.

Police say actions were taken to evacuate area residents and contact the State Police bomb squad.

Police say the package’s sender, a man from Virginia, reported the package was a “prank” and that he and the recipient had been communicating online.

Officials confirmed the package was not a threat to public safety and was secured by law enforcement.

Police say the incident remains an active investigation and criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-733-0965.