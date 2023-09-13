EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 300 block of Greenland Drive just before 5 p.m. September 12 for a report of multiple shots fired in a residential cul-de-sac neighborhood.

Police were unable to find or identify a suspect but say they were told the shooter allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun and was last seen running westbound.

Police say they found numerous spent shell casings. They do not know if any intended victim was struck by a bullet.

The area was reopened to residents at 7:15 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident. They do not believe that it was random or that the neighborhood is in danger, though police officers do remain in the area.