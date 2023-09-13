EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 300 block of Greenland Drive just before 5 p.m. September 12 for a report of multiple shots fired in a residential cul-de-sac neighborhood.
Police were unable to find or identify a suspect but say they were told the shooter allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun and was last seen running westbound.
Police say they found numerous spent shell casings. They do not know if any intended victim was struck by a bullet.
The area was reopened to residents at 7:15 p.m.
Police are still investigating the incident. They do not believe that it was random or that the neighborhood is in danger, though police officers do remain in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News