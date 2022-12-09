LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road on Friday, Dec. 9 at 3:00 a.m.

The suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and working gloves, took four “junk” household appliances that were valued at $100 from behind the store, police say.

According to police, the suspect removed the appliances with a hand truck.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.