LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)–A deadly crash in Lancaster County Tuesday night is under investigation.

According to the crash report, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township for a single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m.

“On scene officers found the driver and only occupant of the vehicle deceased,” the crash report reads.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and Durlach & Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company are currently at the scene.

Police are currently at the scene and investigating the crash.