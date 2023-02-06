CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave.
The man, described as white standing 6 ft. tall with brown hair and a short beard, allegedly unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to a female employee.
Police say this is a continuing course of conduct by the man who was told to leave the store.
Police are continuing the investigation with a named suspect, video evidence, and other information regarding the incident.