CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave.

The man, described as white standing 6 ft. tall with brown hair and a short beard, allegedly unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to a female employee.

Police say this is a continuing course of conduct by the man who was told to leave the store.

Police are continuing the investigation with a named suspect, video evidence, and other information regarding the incident.