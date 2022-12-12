LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11, around 8 p.m.

Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street for the reported shooting, and they located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area, according to Lancaster Police.

The victims were both taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

On the evening of Dec. 11, police said they had blocked off several streets in the area for the investigation.