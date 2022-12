EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week.

Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough.

The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.