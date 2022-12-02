EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.

While asking for the money, the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately six feet tall, and thin. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, a black neck gaiter face covering, and one left black glove.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9299