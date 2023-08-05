COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster County that occurred during the afternoon hours of Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to police, at around 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Third and Cherry Streets for a report of shots fired. Police say responding officers found a large amount of spent shell casings on the sidewalk and street and spoke to several witnesses.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed that two people allegedly fired numerous shots in the direction of a third person who was walking in the area. Police say multiple houses were struck by the gunfire.

Police think the individual that is believed to be targeted fled on foot and escaped injury.

Police say officers are reviewing footage from several cameras located in the area. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy or the on-duty patrol supervisor at 717-684-7735.