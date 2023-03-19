COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on Saturday, March 18.

According to the Columbia Borough Police department, officers were dispatched to the area of 7th and Chestnut Streets for a report of shots fired around 7:49 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the intersection and found that a vehicle and residence had been struck, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is encouraged to contact Cpl. Holly Arndt, who is the investigating officer, at 717-684-7735.