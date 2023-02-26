LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the person who allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lititz on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to police, the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound through the 300 block of East Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. The driver then struck the driver-side door of a parked vehicle that was hanging open in the traffic lane.

The tractor-trailer continued without stopping after the collision. The occupant inside the parked vehicle had their arm on the open door when it was stuck. Police have said that the person was not injured.

The tractor-trailer is described as white in color. Anyone with information should call the Lititz Police at 717-626-6393.