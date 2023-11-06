LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police in Lancaster County are asking for assistance to help find a missing man Monday.

According to a news release, 73-year-old Thomas Stephan was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 5, by the Manheim Township Police Department. He was reportedly last seen wearing tan pants and a jacket.

Lancaster Patrol Unit, PSP Aviation and other search teams are looking for Stephan in the area of Smyrna Road in Salisbury Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, or police at (717)-299-7650.