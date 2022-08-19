MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a suspect who shot off a gun near an apartment complex on Sunday, Aug 14.

According to police, at around 4:17 p.m., Manheim Township Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of the Village of Lancaster Green apartment complex.

This area is in very close range of the complex’s pool, which contained many children at the time of the shooting.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about the shooting please contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401