PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane when a black SUV was driven by a man who asked her if she has a boyfriend. The man continued to follow her and asked if she has a husband and where he could smoke.
The girl said the man appeared to be in his early 20s.
Police are attempting to identify this individual to make a further determination on what his intent was in the encounter.
Anyone with further information on this individual should contact police at the NLCRPD Administrative Offices at 717-733-0965.