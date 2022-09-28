PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane when a black SUV was driven by a man who asked her if she has a boyfriend. The man continued to follow her and asked if she has a husband and where he could smoke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The girl said the man appeared to be in his early 20s.

Police are attempting to identify this individual to make a further determination on what his intent was in the encounter.

Anyone with further information on this individual should contact police at the NLCRPD Administrative Offices at 717-733-0965.