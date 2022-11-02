LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired into a Lancaster City business.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area at 2:09 a.m.

Officers located approximately 70 spent shell casings at the scene and damage to a commercial property in the area, the release noted.

According to the Bureau of Police, there were no known injuries, no arrests and police do not have suspect information at this time. This incident does not appear to be random and there is no ongoing public safety risk that the Bureau is aware of at this time.

Any witnesses or persons with information that would be valuable to this investigation are urged to call 717 -735-3301 to reach the front desk of the police Bureau.