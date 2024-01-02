(WHTM) — First responders in Lancaster County were on the scene of an incident of a vehicle in a pond in Warwick Township, Lancaster County.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the vehicle crashed into a retention pond along West Millport Road. The department says the driver was able to exit the vehicle with assistance and will be treated by EMS.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should reach out to the department at 717-733-0965.

